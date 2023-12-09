State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $23.49 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184,524 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of American International Group worth $23,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $65.53 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.