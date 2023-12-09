State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $26.36 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $26,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.