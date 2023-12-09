State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $27.07 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %
Molina Healthcare stock opened at $367.84 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.62.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Featured Stories
