State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $27.07 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $367.84 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

