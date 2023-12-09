State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $21,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $181.26 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

