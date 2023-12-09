State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 14,724 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

ABNB stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,780 shares of company stock valued at $78,587,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

