State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,065 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.68%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

