State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 24,785 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,785 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $192.12 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $193.72. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.40.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

