State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 38,302 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,302 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI worth $22,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 214.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $506.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $507.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.38. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

