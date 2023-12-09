State Street Corp Acquires 50,100 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.63% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,079,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.58 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

