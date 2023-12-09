State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.95% of United Rentals worth $1,506,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 2.3 %

URI stock opened at $495.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $505.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.