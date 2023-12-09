State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,702,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 746,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.17% of Marvell Technology worth $1,118,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

