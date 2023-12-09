State Street Corp Purchases 1,080,196 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.02% of Kraft Heinz worth $1,316,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KHC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

