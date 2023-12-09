State Street Corp Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.50% of Keysight Technologies worth $1,344,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.