State Street Corp Sells 19,754 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,011,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.27% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $1,150,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.22 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

