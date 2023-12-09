State Street Corp Sells 20,388 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.43% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $1,250,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $342.24 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.15 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.