State Street Corp Sells 394,855 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,712,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $1,196,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

