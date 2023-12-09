Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Director Buys C$25,080.00 in Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00.

Strathcona Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Strathcona Resources stock opened at C$20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$20.16 and a 52 week high of C$30.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.60.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

