Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,781 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Sun Communities worth $47,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after purchasing an additional 769,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,207,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,059,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

