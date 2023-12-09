SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Head to Head Survey

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunPower and ARM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.74 billion 0.48 $56.04 million ($0.62) -7.68 ARM $2.84 billion 24.29 N/A N/A N/A

SunPower has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARM.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 6 13 3 0 1.86 ARM 1 8 15 0 2.58

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunPower and ARM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SunPower presently has a consensus price target of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 80.15%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunPower is more favorable than ARM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SunPower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and ARM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower -5.89% -11.52% -3.64% ARM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ARM beats SunPower on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

