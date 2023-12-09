Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,121,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 230.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 32,182 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

