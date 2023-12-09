The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.04% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $1,399,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

