The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.38.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAM opened at $346.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.89 and its 200-day moving average is $345.56. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

