The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.91. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

