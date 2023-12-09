The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 152.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG opened at $78.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,915 shares of company stock worth $5,819,695. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

