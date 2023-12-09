The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $326.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

