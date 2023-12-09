The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Trimmed by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

