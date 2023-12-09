The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

