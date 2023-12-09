Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 652.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936,994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.20% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $44,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $238,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,812.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

