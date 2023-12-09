Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 14,901 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,705,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

