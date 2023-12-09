Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 23,293 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 284.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

