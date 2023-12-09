Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,187 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

