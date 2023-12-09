Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 26,957 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 115.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $631,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 161.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:C opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.