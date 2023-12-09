Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 412 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $255,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,480.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,374.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,424.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,424.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.