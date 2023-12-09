Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 4,130 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.46.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $222.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

