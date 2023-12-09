Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 47,133 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

