Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AI

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.