Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C3.ai Stock Performance
Shares of AI stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AI
C3.ai Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than C3.ai
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.