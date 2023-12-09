Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 136.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

