Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.07 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

