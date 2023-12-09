Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8,470.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 249,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 622,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 268,198 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

