Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.51 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,907,000 after buying an additional 103,462 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,426,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,366,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $115,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX opened at $89.13 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

