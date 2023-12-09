Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT opened at $116.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

