Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 23,925 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1,318.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $79.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

