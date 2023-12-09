Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

