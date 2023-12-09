Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 12,793 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $229.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average is $212.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

