Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 24,476 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,476 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 826,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 74,811 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8,336.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70,024 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64,656 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

