Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 38,658 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,658 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

