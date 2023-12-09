Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,291 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock valued at $33,933,156. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $242.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,042.50, a PEG ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $244.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.