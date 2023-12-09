Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $147.72 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

