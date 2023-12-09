Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 629.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.