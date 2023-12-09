Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 11,816 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

PHM opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $96.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

